Area series goes to the animal side

Animal behaviorist and behavioral ecologist professor Fred Provenza, Ph.D., will conclude the 2019 Profiles and Perspectives Community Enrichment Series in nearby Ardmore.
Provenza’s presentation, “Nourishment: What Animals Can Teach Us About Rediscovering Our Nutritional Wisdom,” will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 at the Ardmore Convention Center.
“The Profiles and Perspectives Community Enrichment Series offers our audience unique and interesting insights into the world around them,” said J. Adam Calaway, Noble Research Institute director of communications and public relations and chair of the Profiles and Perspectives committee.
“Dr. Provenza is a prolific writer and researcher with an original perspective to share.”
Provenza will share his thesis of the wisdom body, a body that links flavor-feedback relationships at a cellular level with biochemically rich foods to meet the body’s nutritional and medicinal needs. He explores the fascinating complexity of these relationships as he raises and answers thought-provoking questions about what we can learn from animals about nutritional wisdom.
Provenza and his colleagues’ work shows that when given a choice of natural foods, livestock have an astoundingly refined palate, nibbling through the day on as many as 50 kinds of grasses, forbs and shrubs to meet their nutritional needs with remarkable precision.
He is one of the founders of BEHAVE, an international network of scientists and land managers committed to integrating behavioral principles with local knowledge to enhance environmental, economics and cultural values of rural and urban communities.
Provenza has received many awards for his research, teaching and mentoring and has authored more than 250 publications in scientific journals and books.
For more information regarding the Profiles and Perspectives season, contact Adam Calaway at 580-224-6209 or visit www.noblefoundation.org/profiles online.
