Area site the place for pesticide disposal

The Oklahoma Department of Agriculture, Food and Forestry is funding a program to help collect and properly dispose of unwanted pesticides that homeowners, farmers, ranchers, commercial applicators or dealers may have.
It will be held Thursday, April 1 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McClain County Fairgrounds in Purcell, 1721 Hardcastle Blvd.
It is the owner’s responsibility to transport the pesticides to the site. Some transportation tips can be found at https://bit.ly/3pF9K2p.
There is no cost for the first 2,000 pounds of pesticides (liquid pesticide weighs about 10 pounds per gallon).
Applicators, homeowners, farmers and ranchers are not required to pre-register.
Dealers are asked to voluntarily pre-register through the OSU Pesticide Safety Education Program.
After completing pre-registration requirements, if required, bring unwanted pesticides safely to the collection site. Information on dealer registration may be found at the above website.
For more information, contact Charles Luper, Oklahoma State University Pesticide Safety Education Program, 405-744-5808, Charles.luper@okstate.edu or Ryan Williams, Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Consumer Protection Services, 405-522-5993, ryan.williams@ag.ok.gov.
(Courtesy of Melissa Koesler, Garvin County Extension director.)
