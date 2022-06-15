Area sites to host blood drives

A number of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming up the next few weeks at different site all over Garvin County.
• Thursday, June 16 (2 to 5:30 p.m.) – Southeast room of United Methodist Church in Lindsay. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, June 21 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Simmons Bank in Wynnewood, 201 S. Dean A. McGee. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Thursday, June 23 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank lobby in PV, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Saturday, June 25 (10:45 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) – Tio's Mexican Restaurant in PV, SH 19 and Indian Meridian. Call Jordan Vandever at 405-238-3535.
• Tuesday, June 28 (10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.) – Wynnewood Refinery, 906 S. Powell. Call Sherry Ferguson at 405-665-6630.
• Wednesday, June 29 (12:15 to 3:30 p.m.) – Garvin County DHS, 2304 S. Chickasaw in PV (U.S. 77 South). Call Marilou Miller at 405-898-9244.
• Saturday, July 2 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 West Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
