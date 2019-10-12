The Oklahoma City Community Foundation recently awarded scholarships to six Garvin County high school graduates through the state’s largest independent scholarship program.
James French and Sarah Tarver from Lindsay High School; Bryssa Atkins, Julia Beddow and Savannah James from Pauls Valley High School; and Alexia Qualls from Stratford Junior-Senior High School received a total of $37,000 in scholarships for the 2019-20 academic year.
• Bryssa Atkins received the Bennett Family Scholarship, a $2,000 award offered to Oklahoma high school graduating seniors from single-parent families.
• Julia Beddow received the Sen. Homer Paul Memorial Scholarship, a $5,000 award offered to Pauls Valley High School graduating seniors who plan to attend the University of Oklahoma or Oklahoma State University.
• James French and Savannah James received the Carolyn Watson Opportunities Scholarship, an award up to $12,000 per academic year offered to seniors graduating from rural Oklahoma high schools.
• Alexia Qualls received the Joe B. Smith Memorial Class of 1942 Scholarship, a $4,000 award offered to Stratford High School graduating seniors.
• Sarah Tarver received the Jason Sublette “Heart of Leopard” Memorial Scholarship, a $2,000 award offered to Lindsay High School graduating seniors.
“Student loan debt in the U.S. continues to soar, but thankfully so does the number of donors who are invested in furthering education in our community,” said Nancy Anthony, president of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation.
“Our scholarship program began in 1990 with 20 annual awards. Today, we have more than 800. Whether our donors are memorializing a loved one through the gift of education or are passionate about enhancing educational opportunities, we are thankful they are devoted to bettering the future for deserving students throughout our great state.”
Designed to help a diverse range of students with higher education expenses, Oklahoma City Community Foundation scholarships offer students the ability to pursue careers or colleges they may not have had the opportunity to pursue.
In total, the foundation awarded more than $2.5 million in scholarships to 803 students throughout the state for the 2019-20 academic year.
