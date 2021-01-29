Area students earn OSU honors

A total of 8,004 students were named to the 2020 fall semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including a group from Garvin County.
A total of 3,449 students were named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
Garvin County area students named to the President's Honor Roll included:
• Pauls Valley – Trevor Matthew Allee, Benjamin Michael Dobbins, Cameron Faye Freeland, Joshua Trae Henley, Abby N. Morse and Emma L. Thompson.
• Maysville – Matilyn Elaine Allen, Makayla D. Green and Shyann Nicole McWhirter.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
Area students listed on the Dean's Honor Roll included:
• Pauls Valley – Samantha Marie Bratcher, Mitchell R. Crawford, Kayne A. Cullar, Salynn N. Edson, James Carrson French, Kate G. Meave, Seth J. Robbins, Apolinar Iii Trejo, Marion A. Turner and Presley Noelle Turner.
• Wynnewood – Emily Faith Bazor and Chloe Renee Cobb.
• Maysville – Daniel F. House.
