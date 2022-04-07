Area students get special induction

Mid-America Technology Center recently held an induction ceremony at Purcell First Baptist Church for family and friends to celebrate the 2021-22 National Technical Honor Society members.
Sen. Jessica Garvin was the guest speaker for the evening, talking to the students about the importance of realizing their potential through self-reflection and knowing their worth.
The student must have a grade of 93 or above in their technology program, have no more than four absences per semester and perform community service.
Garvin County area students honored include:
• Elmore City: Hallee Cornelius, Cosmetologist; Dravin Etenburn, Combination Collision Repair Technician; Emily Teakell, Horticulture Technician.
• Lindsay: Chloe Broussard, Cosmetologist; Samuel Crawford, Combination Collision Repair Technician; *Dean Dieter, CADD; Kambri Evans, Health Careers Explorer; Payton Johnson, Therapeutic Health Careers; *Philip Keck, Automotive Service Technician; Alexis Kerr, Cosmetologist; Madilynn Legare, Cosmetologist; Christopher Malena, Combination Collision Repair Technician; Kelbi Mills, Health Careers Explorer; *Erick Montes, Graphic Design; Jonathan Rivers, Automotive Service Technician; Nola Salie, Therapeutic Health Careers; Owen Simonton, Automotive Service Technician; *Chloe Singleton, Pre-Nursing; Adrianna Stroud, CADD.
• Maysville: Keagan Brooks, Residential Carpentry.
• Paoli: Tyler Owensby, Cosmetologist; *Jerry Thompson, Multimedia Specialist.
• Pauls Valley: Taylor Barrett, Health Careers Explorer; Ana Cardoza, Practical Nursing; *Noelia Cruz-Vidal, Graphic Design; Maisy Lewis, Cosmetologist; *Josiah Medina, Pre-Engineering; Chloee, Nunez, Pre-Engineering; Emily Pettigrew, Cosmetologist; Hannah Webster, Pre-Engineering; Loran Wilkey, Cosmetologist; Marleigh Wright, Therapeutic Health Careers; Samuel Yates, Multimedia Specialist.
• Stratford: Cami Busse, Health Careers Explorer; Tommy Carotenuti, Automotive Service Technician; Kaitlyn Dobbs, Cosmetologist; *Madison Gustovic, Pre-Engineering; Jakob Savage, CNC Machinist; Wanbli White Hat, Combination Collison Repair Technician; Ethan Willingham, Residential HVAC Technician; Holley Wood, Health Careers Explorer.
• Wayne: Ashley Bless, Pre-Nursing; Nicole Jernagan, Practical Nursing; Alexa Rojas, Criminal Justice Officer; Allison Ryan, Criminal Justice Officer; Dylana Webster, Health Careers Explorer.
Wynnewood: Rayna Doan, Cosmetologist; Lydia Moore, Pre-Engineering; Cynthia Munoz, Pre-Nursing; Ethen Readnour, Combination Collison Repair Technician; Roxana Salgado, Criminal Justice Officer.
(* denotes two-year member)
