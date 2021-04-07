Area students named academic all-state

A handful of Garvin County students are part of an elite group when it comes to their work on academic teams.
The Oklahoma Academic Coaches Association annually recognizes the top 72 senior students who compete in at least two OSSAA Academic Bowl events in a school year.
The top 36 students are the all-state class of that year and the next 36 students are the honorable mention class of that year.
Garvin County named All-State are:
Pauls Valley – Emma Christensen with Coach Melinda Alfred.
Paoli – Andrew Finley with Coach Randy Shackleford.
Maysville – Ty Wilmont with Coach Julie Cayton.
Area students named honorable mention are:
Honorable Mention
Pauls Valley – Kathryn Chronister with Coach Melinda Alfred.
In April of each school year, the 36 all-state seniors and their coaches and families meet at Redlands Community College in El Reno for the all-state games and banquet.
At the games, the all-state students are divided into six teams with an all-state coach and compete in round robin tournament against each of the other teams.
At the conclusion of those five rounds, eight students are randomly selected to compete in round six where they play eight randomly selected ll-state coaches.
In order to nominate two seniors for all-state recognition, the nominating coach must be a paid member of the association by Dec. 1 of that school year in addition to submitting the correctly completed application on time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.