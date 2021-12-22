Area students named to honor rolls

A total of 300 students at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha were recently named to the university’s two honor rolls for the fall 2021 trimester.
University records show 199 students were named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll and 101 students to the Regents Honor Roll.
The Science & Arts Honor Roll recognizes students whose GPA is 3.5 or higher for 12 or more hours of class work.
Garvin County area students named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll include:
• Lindsay – Alissa Moudy.
• Maysville – Jamie Townley.
• Wayne – Lyca Balbuena and Jamie Haynes.
The Regents Honor Roll recognizes those who have been named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll for three or more consecutive trimesters.
Area students named to the Regents Honor Roll include:
• Lindsay – Megan Hay and Savannah James.
• Wayne – Arizona Ridgway and McKenzie Smith.
•••
McPherson College, a four-year private college located in central Kansas, recognizes its highest academic achievers in its fall 2021 Honor Roll and Honorable Mention.
Luke Beddow of Pauls Valley is among the list of students named to the semester's honor roll.
To qualify for the honor roll, students must be a full-time student and earn a grade point average of 3.55 or higher during the previous term.
Students earning a grade point average of 3.25 to 3.54 are named to the honorable mention.
McPherson College offers more than bachelor's and pre-professional programs with curriculum that emphasizes entrepreneurship and career-focused education.
