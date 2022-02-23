Area students named to UCO honors

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced the students named to the university’s honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards.
For the fall 2021 semester, 1,523 students, including several from the Garvin County area, were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,524 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the President’s or Dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Brianna Clair Selzer and Justin Walton.
• Paoli (President's Honor Roll) – Abigail Brooke Covington and Madison Diane McGuire.
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Julie Anna Balcerak.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Savanna Nicole Bolen, Caleb Henley, Stephen Luke Ledbetter, Aylin Nunez, Bridget Dawn Perry and Steven Marsellus Waddles.
• Wynnewood (Dean's Honor Roll) – Ashlee Lynn Dixon.
•••
A couple of Garvin County students were among the 1,825 students awarded degrees from Oklahoma State University this past fall.
Coleton Bowman Sharp, a 2007 graduate of Pauls Valley High School, was awarded a degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Emily Faith Bazor, a 2017 graduate of Wynnewood High School, was awarded a degree in architecture.
