Area students now UCO grads

More than 1,300 graduates took park in recent commencement ceremonies at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Garvin County area grads include:
• Elmore City (Graduate) Kayla Johnson, MED, School Counseling.
• Elmore City (Undergraduate) Sydnee Jayde-Villa Corro, BSED, Elementary Education.
• Maysville (Undergraduate) Tahlon Lee Brahic, Summa Cum Laude, BM, Music-Jazz Performance.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) Steven Marsellus Waddles, BS, Industrial Safety.
