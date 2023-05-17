Area students now UCO grads

More than 1,300 graduates took park in recent commencement ceremonies at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.

Garvin County area grads include:

• Elmore City (Graduate) Kayla Johnson, MED, School Counseling.

• Elmore City (Undergraduate) Sydnee Jayde-Villa Corro, BSED, Elementary Education.

• Maysville (Undergraduate) Tahlon Lee Brahic, Summa Cum Laude, BM, Music-Jazz Performance.

• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) Steven Marsellus Waddles, BS, Industrial Safety.

