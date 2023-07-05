Area students on OSU honor rolls

A total of 7,729 students were named to the 2023 spring semester honor rolls at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, including 3,491 students named to the President's Honor Roll for earning an A grade in all their courses.
A handful of the students earning the classroom honor are from Pauls Valley and Maysville.
President's Honor Roll
Pauls Valley – Emersyn Alfred, Abigail Boger, Samantha Bratcher, Benjamin Dobbins, Salynn Edson, Joshua Henley, Abby Morse, Blake Robbins and Presley Turner.
Dean’s Honor Roll
Pauls Valley – Kylie Butts, Melna Morrison, Johnathon Summers and Apolinar Trejo.
Maysville – Lydia Bell and Maggie Shannon.
Full-time undergraduate students who completed 12 or more hours with a grade point average of 4.00 made the President’s Honor Roll, and students with a grade point average of 3.50 or higher with no grade below a C made the Dean’s Honor Roll.
