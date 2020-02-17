A handful of Garvin County area students are among those listed on the fall 2019 honor rolls at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
For the semester a total 1,454 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
There were also 1,979 students at UCO named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for the president’s or dean’s lists, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Area students on one of the lists include:
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Alexis Garcia, Mariah Beth Peck and Jared Austin Perry.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Karli Brooke Anthony, Savanna Nicole Bolen, Haley Mikel Freeland, Ethen K. Gonzalez, Courtney Jo Harrison and Maci Lynn Riddle.
• Paoli (President's Honor Roll) – Matthew Brooks Henry.
• Stratford (President's Honor Roll) – Cassandra Lynn Good.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Cullie R. Belveal, Suzan Elena Carroll and Trinity Beth Hill.
• Byars (President's Honor Roll) –Robyn T. Ardery.
