Area students on UCO honor rolls

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...North winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, northern, northwest, southeast, southern, southwest and western Oklahoma and northern Texas. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&