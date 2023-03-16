Area students on UCO honor rolls

A handful of Garvin County area students are among those listed on the fall 2022 honor roll at the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
Students are listed on the president's and dean's honor rolls.
• Lindsay (President's Honor Roll) – Emily Ann Smith.
• Lindsay (Dean's Honor Roll) – Laney P. Conner.
• Pauls Valley (President's Honor Roll) – Savanna Nicole Bolen.
• Pauls Valley (Dean's Honor Roll) – Lexi Courtney-Nichol Dunn, Caleb Henley, Bridget Dawn Perry and Steven Marsellus Waddles.
• Wynnewood (Dean's Honor Roll) – Ashlee Lynn Dixon.
For last fall's semester, 1,510 students were named to the President’s Honor Roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 1,469 students were named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, a list of those who achieved a 3.5 GPA or better for the semester and no grade lower than a B.
To be eligible for either list, students must complete at least 12 hours of on-campus class credit for the semester.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.