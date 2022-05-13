Area students on USAO honor rolls

Nearly 280 students at the University of Science & Arts of Oklahoma were recently named to the university’s two honor rolls for the spring 2022 trimester.
University records show 190 students were named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll and 89 students to the Regents Honor Roll.
A total of four Garvin County area students were honored.
Regents Honor Roll
• Lindsay – Savannah James.
Science & Arts Honor Roll
• Maysville – Jamie Townley.
• Pauls Valley – Jose Flores.
• Wayne – Jamie Haynes.
The Science & Arts Honor Roll recognizes students whose GPA is 3.5 or higher for 12 or more hours of class work.
The Regents Honor Roll recognizes those who have been named to the Science & Arts Honor Roll for three or more consecutive trimesters.
