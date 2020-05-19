A handful from the Garvin County area are among those set to graduate from the University of Central Oklahoma in a virtual spring commencement ceremony on Friday, May 22.
The ceremony will include a reading of each graduate’s name – more than 1,450 in all– and remarks from UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.
The ceremony will not be presented live, allowing graduates and their friends and family to access it at any time after viewing instructions are distributed. Each graduate will receive an email with the link to the ceremony and instructions. A link to the ceremony will also be available on the UCO website.
Area graduates include:
• Elmore City (Undergraduate) – Molly Grace Herrod, BS, Nursing.
• Lindsay (Undergraduate) Aubrey Jo Ricke, BBA, Information and Operations Management – Management Information Systems and BS, Forensic Science-Digital Forensics.
• Pauls Valley (Graduate) – Whittni Paige Huckabaa, With Honors, MS, Speech/Language Pathology.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) – Coleton Jolley, BBA, Finance, and Mariah Beth Peck, Magna Cum Laude, BFA, Dance.
• Wayne (Undergraduate) – Angela Olga Vega, BS, Community/Public Health.
• Wynnewood (Graduate) – Elizabeth Catrina Taylor, MA, Literature.
UCO also plans to resume in-person classes this fall.
“We are currently working to identify and implement proper safety protocols in anticipation of our return,” said UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar.
“As we approach the beginning of the fall semester in August, we will communicate further about these protocols. Our return to campus will be dependent upon guidance established by local, state and federal entities.”
Though the physical campus will reopen June 1, summer classes and many services will continue to be offered virtually. Individuals who need to come to campus are asked to wear a protective face mask and observe social distancing guidelines when interacting with others.
Due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic and to be consistent with governmental action designed to slow the spread of the virus, UCO closed its physical campus to all but essential employees March 26 through June 1. Spring classes continued via alternative delivery methods, such as online delivery.
