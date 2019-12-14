A couple of Garvin County students were among the group taking part in the recent graduation ceremonies at the University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in Chickasha.
In all, there were 49 students awarded their bachelor's degrees during the fall 2019 commencement at the liberal arts university on Dec. 7.
They included Jocelyn Albizurez of Maysville and Duke Davenport of Stratford.
Albizurez earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Early Childhood Education.
Davenport earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration.
The university awarded 34 Bachelor of Science degrees, 13 Bachelor of Arts degrees and two Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees during the ceremony.
At the end of each semester, the university’s commencement ceremony celebrates the term’s graduates with an event filled with pageantry that also featured speeches from Oklahoma Academy of State Goals President Julie Knutson and USAO President John Feaver.
“Every semester, my heart fills with joy to see these students, now alumni, assembled before me,” said Feaver.
“The students who come to USAO are a special breed. They are young people dedicated to the distinct principles that set our institution apart from any other university in Oklahoma. These bright, curious and exceptionally motivated students leave here well-equipped for the challenges facing them in the world today.
“I know this new generation of Drovers will have no trouble surmounting these challenges and that they will find success no matter where life leads them."
