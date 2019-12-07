A handful of Garvin County area students are among set to graduate next weekend.
The fall commencement ceremonies at the University of Central Oklahoma are scheduled for Friday and Saturday, Dec. 13-14, in Central's Hamilton Field House in Edmond.
Just over 1,000 graduates are expected to be there as UCO President Patti Neuhold-Ravikumar will offer comments at each of the university’s four ceremonies.
Students from three Garvin County towns are listed in the graduating class.
• Pauls Valley (Undergraduate) – Karli Brooke Anthony, BS, Family Life Education – Marriage and Family; Robert B. Digby, BBA, Economics.
• Stratford (Graduate) – Chris Dickson, MM, Jazz Studies – Performance.
• Lindsay (Undergraduate) Brooks Gardner Brown, BS, Accounting; Suzan Elena Carroll, Magna Cum Laude, BS, Organizational Leadership.
Commencement ceremonies are scheduled as follows:
• 1 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13: College of Education and Professional Studies bachelor’s degree candidates; except psychology undergraduates.
• 5 p.m., Friday, Dec. 13: College of Education and Professional Studies psychology undergraduates and Jackson College of Graduate Studies master’s degree candidates.
• 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14: College of Mathematics and Science and College of Business bachelor’s degree candidates.
• 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 14: College of Fine Arts and Design and College of Liberal Arts bachelor’s degree candidates.
