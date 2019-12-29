EPIC Charter Schools announced its Teacher of the Year, "A" teacher award winners and other instructional award winners in ceremonies at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Norman.
Among the honorees were a couple of teachers from the Stratford area.
Trisha Parker and Erin Stonecipher were both among those honored with an “A” teacher award.
The 2018-2019 instructional award winners are:
• Rachel Teasley of Edmond was named Teacher of the Year.
• Robin Cescon of Bixby was named Rookie Teacher of the Year.
• Terry Spencer of Oklahoma City was named Special Education Teacher of the Year.
• Stephanie Blum of Ponca City was named Special Education Principal of the Year.
• Adam Wilhelm of Edmond was named Principal of the Year.
All of the instructional awards are based on performance factors such as student achievement, attendance and retention.
Also recognized was Nicole Ellison of Tulsa, who was named Administrator of the Year.
EPIC also announced its annual list of “A” teacher award winners, those teachers who meet the highest standards in terms of attendance, student achievement and retention. More than 160 recipients were honored with “A” teacher awards at EPIC’s Annual Faculty and Staff awards ceremony at the Embassy Suites Hotel and Conference Center in Norman.
EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield said the group of “A” teachers honored today represent the academic excellence and commitment to student service for which EPIC stands.
“This group of outstanding educators are the best of the best,” Banfield said.
“Their level of dedication and hard work is the standard to which every teacher should hold themselves. We are so incredibly proud of their success.”
Awards were presented by EPIC Superintendent Bart Banfield, and EPIC co-founders Ben Harris and David Chaney.
EPIC is the state’s third-largest public school system. It serves approximately 30,000 students statewide in the 2019-2020 school year and currently employs more than 1,100 certified teachers and principals located in every county across the state.
