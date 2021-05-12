Area theatre to get 'seussical'

Ardmore area kids looking for a summer adventure are invited to audition this weekend for Ardmore Little Theatre’s production of “Seussical Jr.”
Drawing from the famed works of Dr. Seuss, the show title blends his name with ‘musical.’
This fun and fabulous theatrical montage weaves together characters, places and situations from 15 of the famed author’s books including the Cat in the Hat, Horton the Elephant, Gertrude McFuzz, the Grinch, Whoville, Circus McGurkus, Yertle the Turtle, the Jungle of Nool and others to create an exceedingly entertaining event.
Open auditions for any interested kid, from age five through middle school, will be held at the Charles B. Goddard Art Center from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 15. Masks and social distancing will be required to meet CDC safety guidelines.
Rehearsals will start June 1 and be from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Fridays. Performances will be Thursday through Sunday, June 24-27 at the Goddard Center.
Wendy Chamberlain, who will be directing the production, served as music director for several recent ALT youth productions, including “Shrek the Musical Jr.,” “Beauty and the Beast Jr.” and “Aladdin Kids.”
Formerly a music teacher at Oak Hall Episcopal School, Chamberlain now teaches at Plainview Elementary.
Assistant director will be Jenna Elmer, who will start teaching music at Oak Hall in the fall semester.
Choreography will be led by Andrea Shahan, who teaches music at Dickson Schools. Nathanael Durbin will be stage manager, as he has for most of ALT’s recent kids shows.
Video auditions are permitted if it's not possible to attend on May 15. Additional information about registration and preparations for the auditions, characters in the show, rehearsals, etc., can be found on the ALT website: ardmorelittletheater.com.
Call 580-223-6387 for more information.
