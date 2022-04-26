Area theatre to wrap season

Show time is here for the final production of the season for Ardmore Little Theatre.
The 2021-22 season wraps up Thursday through Sunday, April 28-May 1 with performances of “The Drowning Girls” at the Goddard Center.
Tickets went on sale to the public April 25, while reservations and tickets can be made at the Ardmore Little Theatre (ALT) office in the Goddard Center, by phone at 580-223-6387, or through the ALT website at ardmorelittletheater.com. Admission is $15 for adults, $8 for students.
"The Drowning Girls" is based on the true story of three murders that took place in England in the early 1900s.
The victims – Bessie Mundy, Alice Burnham and Margaret Lofty – had two things in common: all had married George Joseph Smith and all were drowned in their bathtubs.
The story, written by Beth Graham, Charlie Tomlinson and Valeria Viskalik, opens with the three victims surfacing from the tubs in which they drowned. Together, they recite multiple ways in which women have been slain, then the three murdered brides compile evidence against their womanizing, murderous husband by sharing the events that led up to their deaths.
The three victims are portrayed on the ALT stage by Eran Opsahl, Casey Jones and Heather Whitsell. The play is directed by Joh Mann. All have multiple show experience with ALT.
Reflecting on the misconceptions of love, married life, and the not-so-happily ever after, the grim story of "The Drowning Girls" is both a breathtaking fantasia and a social critique, full of rich images, myriad characters, lyrical language and even a few moments of humor.
Due to the subject matter, this play may not be suitable for younger children.
