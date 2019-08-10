A trio of Garvin County area students was among those graduating this summer from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond.
A total of 483 students from throughout Oklahoma, the U.S. and the world completed their college degrees with the summer 2019 semester.
One Pauls Valley student, Sematria Ford, earned a Master of Public Administration – Public and Nonprofit Management.
Also of Pauls Valley, Justyce Nicole James earned a Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology – Exercise/Fitness Management
Lindsay student Brooks Gardner Brown earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting.
Of the total UCO received applications for graduation from 411 undergraduate students and 72 graduate students.
Since UCO does not hold a summer commencement ceremony, many of these students participated in the spring 2019 ceremony.
•••
Parents of students set to attend schools in Pauls Valley and Whitebead need to remember school supplies for their little ones will be waiting for them on the first day of school, which for both districts in Thursday, Aug. 15.
The supplies are coming thanks to the second year of the Love PV drive.
• At Jefferson Early Learning Center, Jackson Elementary and Lee Elementary open houses are from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
• At PV Junior High schedule pick-up for 8th and 9th grade students is 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
Orientation for new students and 7th grade is at 6 p.m. Aug. 13.
• Whitebead School will host Meet Your Teacher Night at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13. There will also be a new bus reveal.
• For Paoli students Meet The Teacher Night is 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13.
The first day of classes in Paoli is Wednesday, Aug. 14.
•••
Delta Head Start is now accepting applications for 3- and 4-year-olds.
This Head Start service covers all of Garvin County, along with McClain and Stephens counties.
Call Suzan Carroll at 405-756-1100 for more information about Delta Head Start.
Applications are also available online or at the Delta office in PV, 225 West McClure.
