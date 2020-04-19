Rural Electric Cooperative recently awarded and recognized 24 area students with trips and scholarships.
Ten high school seniors shared $11,000 in scholarships assisting with their college expenses.
Six high school juniors received all-expense paid trips this summer – three won trips to Washington, D.C. for Youth Tour and three won trips to Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp near Steamboat Springs, Colorado.
A total of eight eighth-graders also won a trip to Oklahoma Association of Electric Cooperative’s YouthPower Energy Camp at Canyon Camp near Hinton.
Both the Youth Tour and Energy Camp competitions were open to REC’s membership and all students attending a school within REC’s service area.
Only high school seniors whose parents or legal guardians are members of REC were eligible to apply for the 10 scholarships available.
To compete in the scholarship contest, students were required to complete an application and from all applicants, a committee of REC’s Board selected 10 finalists to interview. All finalists were selected as winners. Two students received $1,500 scholarships and eight received $1,000 each.
Winners of the $1,500 scholarships were Anoli Billy of Purcell and Cooper Shebester of Alex.
Scholarships of $1,000 each went to Kyndalin Byrd of Bray-Doyle, Destiny Bray of Lindsay, Deron Parker of Lindsay, Hope Register from Lindsay, Seth Jensen of Maysville, Katlyn Davenport of Pauls Valley, Anna Herd of Pauls Valley and Caleb Heston of Rush Springs.
High school juniors competing in the Youth Tour contest wrote an essay as the first step of the competition.
Judges selected the top six essays as finalists. The finalists competed in a speech contest to determine the trip winners.
Judges selected Kaden Cook and Gerardo Lopez of Lindsay and Ragan Dauzat of Wayne as winners for Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. These students will travel to Washington, D.C. with approximately 70 other juniors from across Oklahoma to tour our nation’s capitol.
The three runners-up won a trip near Steamboat Springs, Colorado for the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp hosted by the Colorado Electric Cooperatives. Local winners will join students from Oklahoma, Kansas, Colorado and Wyoming for the week-long camp.
REC’s winners include Cassie Stolhand and Jadyn Jordan of Lindsay and Allie Walck of Wayne.
REC’s winners to YouthPower Energy Camp were selected from a large group of essays submitted by eighth-graders from several area schools. The group will attend the camp with 80 other eighth-graders across Oklahoma.
Winners include Lauren Earp, Terry Gentry, Jessie Milligan, Carley Morse, Kynlee Patterson and Carson Venegas of Elmore City-Pernell and Aaron Chesnut and Audrey Heath of Rush Springs.
Student winners, parents, school teachers and administrators were honored at a banquet hosted by REC at the Cooperative’s Multi Purpose Center in Lindsay.
REC has offered these programs to area students since 1989.
Over the past 31 years REC has provided 324 scholarships; sent 92 high school juniors to the Youth Tour in Washington, D.C.; sent 84 high school juniors to the Cooperative Youth Leadership Camp; and sent 212 eighth grade students to the YouthPower Energy Camp.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.