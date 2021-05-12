Art contest leans to patriotic side

The deadline is fast approaching for artists to submit their work for an art contest planned for this year's Fourth of July Festival in Pauls Valley.
The hope is to showcase the art on T-shirts, posters and promotion for the festival that combines the Love PV drive raising money for school supplies and the Independence Day festivities in Wacker Park this July.
Artists of all ages are invited to submit one entry as the artwork will be judged on the use of color and form, how well the artwork celebrates Pauls Valley and patriotism, creativity, neatness and logo suitability and overall composition.
All submissions must be sent to lovepvevent@gmail.com by Saturday, May 15. Call 405-207-4879 for more information.
•••
Another festive gathering will be commencement ceremonies for the 2021 Class at Pauls Valley High School.
Ceremonies for the grads are scheduled to get started at 7 p.m. Friday, May 14 in the football stadium in Wacker Park.
• This weekend also includes an invite for folks to come out and help with a clean up day at Whitebead Cemetery.
The cleaning is set to get started at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 15.
•••
A rescheduled “spring sing” gospel singing will come next week at Sunray Baptist Church in Purcell.
The church at 2223 North 9th Street is set to host Lauren Talley and The Gastineaus with the program starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22.
Admission is free as a love offering will be accepted to help with expenses.
Call 405-426-2844 for more information about the event.
• The invites are now going out to the community to help celebrate the upcoming 100th birthday for John B. Ballard.
A community gathering to bring an “awesome memory for our Mr. B.” and remember all those times from yesteryear at Ballard's Drive-In is now scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 24 at Pauls Valley National Bank, 101 West Paul.
A luncheon will be served with finger foods, coffee, tea, cake and cherry limeade.
RSVP to Laveda at 405-600-9391 or John B. Ballard II at 405-659-9141.
• The First Baptist Church in Pauls Valley is bringing back its weekly food pantry for those in need.
The pantry is scheduled to be open from 2:30 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday.
• Making a return is an ongoing church fundraising sale by the local Iglesia de Cristo mi Libertador for its missionary program
The sale to support the Sharing God's Love program is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday at the corner of East and Charles, 905 E. Charles, weather permitting.
• A community prayer line has been set up in Pauls Valley.
The number to call any time of day or night is 405-207-0745.
