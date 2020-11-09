By Barry Porterfield
Art at times comes to life right before your eyes, while the finished works continue to be on display at a gallery in downtown Pauls Valley.
Not that long ago Jason Wilson was busy working on a new painting right in the middle of The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place.
A group of quilters inspired by Wilson’s paintings was also working on some new pieces as the artists came together to add to an exhibition at the local gallery that’s been extended through the end of November.
It’s called “Convergence,” a collaboration between Wilson and quilters Sarah Atlee, Mara Deering, Brenda Esslingen, Susan Michael, Elizabeth Richards, Ann Solinski and Agnes Stadler.
When chatting with the artists as they did their artistic thing it’s clear there’s a whole lot of inspiration going on as part of the exhibition in place since mid-August.
“Many of my paintings were inspired by my grandmother’s quilts and these quilters are inspired by my paintings and then I’m inspired by their work,” Wilson said.
“It’s like this circle where we keep inspiring each other.”
Wilson has been painting geometric designs on canvas since being inspired by his grandmother, who was an award-winning quilter.
Wilson was recently featured on a program televised on OETA.
The group of quilters has developed from the OK Modern Quilt Guild and created fiber art interpreting Wilson’s paintings.
The exhibit on display locally is a phase their ongoing collaboration called “Qu’aint.”
