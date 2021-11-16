Art exhibit just a click away

A reception for the artists of the "Majestic" exhibit is planned from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 19 at the The Vault gallery on East Paul.
The reception is to give the public the opportunity to meet exhibit photographers Martha Burger, Jake Faucett and Nick Staples.
Their exhibit of photos is set be on display through Dec. 31.
The gallery is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. To schedule appointments or enroll in workshops, call 405-343-6610.
•••
A number of blood drives by the Oklahoma Blood Institute are planned over the next few weeks at various Garvin County spots.
• Thursday, Nov. 18 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, 114 W. Chickasaw. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-3169.
• Tuesday, Nov. 23 (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First Baptist Church gym in Elmore City, 107 S. Texas. Call Keely Howard at 580-788-4110.
• Saturday, Nov. 27 (10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Strip mall in front of Pauls Valley Walmart, 2000 W. Grant. Call Michelle McGuire at 580-220-9420.
• Monday, Nov. 29 (10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.) – Southern Plains Medical Center of Garvin County, 100 Valley. Call Sarah Boyd at 405-866-5100.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 (8:45 to 11:30 a.m.) – Garvin County Sheriff's Office, bloodmobile at Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library, 210 N. Willow in PV. Call Angela White at 405-238-7591.
• Wednesday, Dec. 1 (1 to 3:45 p.m.) – Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in PV. Call Shari Kendall at 405-238-5188.
