Art is the thing for this market

Handmade art and gifts are among the things to be available as The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley will soon host an art market.
The market is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 29 and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, July 30.
Artists to be featured include:
Irmgard Geul (embroidery painting)
Jim Weaver (leather)
Tania Landers (mixed media)
Knelson (paintings and cards)
Erin Chapman (photography)
Tara Shackleford (weaving).
The Vault gallery is located at 111 East Paul.
The market serves as a kind kickoff to a Fifth Friday Art Walk by the Pauls Valley Arts Council.
The art walk is scheduled to get started at 6 p.m. Friday, July 29 at various spots scattered around the local downtown area.
Richard McClain is the musical guest for the event.
•••
The next book lecture series is now only weeks away at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library.
The Let’s Talk About It series supported by Oklahoma Humanities will return next month.
The theme of this next book series is “Hope Amidst Hardship,” which is set to go from August through December.
Books include “The Glass Castle” by Jeannette Walls, “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio, “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts, “The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd and “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
•••
A fun and free summer program is continuing this month at the Reynolds Recreation Center in PV.
It's called the Xtreme Summer Fun program as those invited to participate are children who have completed one year of school up to age 18.
A variety of activities and games will be offered most weekday mornings from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in July for kids up to grade six. All get a snack to start the session and end it with a free lunch.
The theme for July 11-15 is Hero Week.
