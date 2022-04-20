Getting creative was front and center for last week’s Pauls Valley High School Student Art Show.
The show sponsored by Pauls Valley Arts Council was held at the local arts and cultural center.
Serving as judges were Rita Hines, Irmgard Geul and Julie Tabler.
• Best of Show – Zoe Graves, grade 10, watercolor “Citrus Waters.”
• Graphite/Pastels/Color Pencil – First place, Maddie Russell, grade 11, graphite “Last Line;” second place, Arieth Mesa, grade 10, pastel “Overlooked;” third place, Ximena Sanchez-Pena, grade 9, graphite “Black and White Leaf;” honorable mention: Andrea Valle-Guerrero, grade 9, color pencils “Con Confused, Annie Duarte, grade 10, pastel Untitled, and Ingrid Meave, grade 12, color pencils “Goldfish.”
• Watecolor/Acrylics – First place, Ludymila Zuchetto, grade 12, acrylic “Awake City;” second place, Tyler Damley, grade 9, watercolor “Beautiful Days;” third place, Leah Nation, grade 10, acrylic “Grateful Deep;” honorable mention: Maddie Russell, grade 11, acrylic “Zero Gravity,” Leah Nation, grade 10, acrylic “Fine Line,” Callie Babcock, grade 11, gouache “Ripple in Still Water,” and Zoely Stephens, grade 11, acrylic “Bright Views.”
• Pen and Ink/Scratchboard Prints – First place, Callie Babcock, grade 11, print “Strange Horizons;” second place, Nevaeh Miles, grade 10, scratchboard “Flowering;” third place, Callie Babcock, grade 11, scratchboard “Pongo;” honorable mention: Macey Gilmore, grade 11, pen and ink “Dark Jungle” and “Giraffe,” Edwin Oritiz, grade 9, print “Skull,” and Karlie Jean Kaesler, grade 10, print “J.T. 3x6.”
• Mixed Media/Collage – First place, Kohlton Bailey, grade 11, collage “Golfer;” second place, Zoely Stephens, grade 11, mixed media “Chanel;” third place, Macey Elliott, grade 10, mixed media “Bubble Pop;” honorable mention: Lauren James, grade 10, mixed media “Cityscape,” Joel Pineda, grade 9, collage “Red Heart,” Edwin Ortiz, grade 9, collage “Neon Genesis,” and Tommy Ray, grade 9, collage “Football Time.”
