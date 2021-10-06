Art show with lots of Lindsay history

Frances Bunch, great-granddaughter of Anita Murray Lindsay, will present her gallery of paintings on Sunday, Oct. 10 at the 'mansion.'
The Murray Lindsay Mansion, located south of Lindsay in Erin Springs, will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. for viewing this collection of Ms. Bunch’s art work.
The art gallery show is open to the public and hosted by the Lindsay Community Historical Society. For more information call 405-919-6146.
•••
Quilts of all kinds will be up front and center for an annual Murray County OHCE Quilt Show this week in Sulphur.
There is no admission charge as the show at the Murray County Expo in Sulphur is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Oct. 7-8 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
This year’s featured quilter is Sandi Sanders from Ada.
Her quilts will be on display and quilters will have an opportunity to visit with her at a reception from 10:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday and Friday.
Friday will feature free educational workshops:
• 10 a.m. – History of Buttons
• 11:30 a.m. – Fabrics Tell a Story
• 1:30 p.m. – Disappearing Pinwheel
• 2:30 p.m. – Prairie Notions Quilt Techniques
• 3:15 p.m. – Barn Quilts (free paint your own)
OHCE members will be offering a free Make & Take throughout opening hours where everyone is invited to make and take their own scissors case.
A quilt turning will take place each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.
This event features old quilts, displayed by stacking on an antique bed, and turned as the story of each quilt is told.
Lunch will be available Thursday and Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will feature a chicken salad croissant on Thursday and pulled pork BBQ sandwich on Friday.
Several vendors will be set up throughout the entire show with items ranging from fabrics and patterns to baby quilts, crochet items and more.
