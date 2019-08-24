A few unexpected sights should again be a part of the Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley.
“Loads of entertainment” are lined up as the next local art walk is set to going around 5:55 p.m. Aug. 30.
Part of that is Bo Mansfield, who is scheduled to be in the Pauls Valley Arts and Cultural Center plating his keyboard.
Every half hour the center will give away paintings, jewelry, prints and sculptures from local artists such as Terry Southard, Irmgard Geul, Penny Parker, Rita Hines-Fryar, Carre Shandor. and Kevin Stark.
Prizes also include dinners for two to a handful of local restaurants.
Scheduled to be inside the arts center are Carre Shandor demonstrating wood burning techniques, Kelly Pennington with oils, Jackson Davis mixing the mediums, CJ Bradford and graphite/ink, Kris Fairchild and acrylics, Keith Murray and oils and Peggy Farris with oils of surrealism.
Arlen Williams from Dancing Rabbit Creek will be doing free wine tastings in the center.
The Jeweler is hosting Tina Knighten, who does landscapes in oils, and she has bird paintings featured in Penny’s Place as well.
Penny’s Place has a theme – “Flight of Birds” – with numerous other PVAC member artists such as Perla Goody, Penny Parker, Irmgard Geul, Terry Southard, Sissy Keck, Ruth Hines, Rita Hines-Fryar, Joan Bratcher and Dayla Blair.
Andie Markowicz, an artist from Santa Fe, is showing some of her work at Stark Art Gallery, along with Red Kittens.
John Blake is displaying his work at Valley Blossom, while The Daisy Patch is also expected to feature an artist.
The Vault is having a live band, beer and wine and featuring Christie Owen.
Also at The Vault is a fundraiser by the PV Animal Welfare Society.
A number of food trucks are also lined up for the community event scheduled to go to about 9 p.m. Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.