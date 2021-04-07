Artists focus of grant program

A Pauls Valley art gallery will soon get a visit from the Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition (OVAC), which just launched its new Thrive Grants program in partnership with The Andy Warhol Foundation for The Visual Arts.
OVAC's associate director, Alexa Goetzinger, is set to be at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley at 5:30 p.m. Friday, April 16.
Attendees can join in person or virtually to learn more about programming and funding opportunities for visual artists through this new program.
Goetzinger says the visit is an “outreach” presentation about OVAC's programming in general and how to apply for the new grants.
Thrive Grants funds 12 artist-led, collaborative projects from across Oklahoma through grants of $5,000 each.
The funded projects must culminate in a public-facing program, such as an exhibition, performance, screening or other publicly accessible outcome.
“The grant applications will be reviewed by a panel made up of a local artist, arts administrator and someone from the regional regranting family.
Applications can be accepted through June 1.
OVAC is offering a free information session through Zoom from 6 to 7 p.m. May 6. Then from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. May 21 applicants can sign up for one-on-one Zoom meetings to get feedback on their application before applying. Visit thrivegrants.org to register.
•••
The Vault will also soon be hosting an art exhibit called “Weather and Light.”
The exhibit opening April 23 and continuing through May 31 features artists Chance Brown, Paul Walsh, Jay Holobach, Jan Stratton and Katherine Liontas-Warren.
These artists practice outdoor painting at various locations around Oklahoma.
Art enthusiasts are invited to a reception for the arts from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 23.
Those attending are asked to wear a mask and enjoy indoor and outdoor fellowship areas to accommodate social distancing, music and individual refreshments. Visit www.thevaultpaulsvalley.com online to learn more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.