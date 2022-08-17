Artists gather for 'feel good' time

A reception is planned for artists now showing their work at The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place in downtown Pauls Valley.
The time is 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, August 19 at the art gallery located on East Paul Avenue.
Artists include Carol Armstrong, Lauren Florence, Irmgard Geul, Billy Hensley, Tim Kenney, Lauri Ketchum, Tania Landers, Brad Price and Jerold Wells Jr.
The “feel good” folk and fiddle music of guests Casey and Minna will be featured, along with some outdoor sculptures in the Vault's newly “enhanced” courtyard.
A couple of local residents have announced plans to organize a brand new film festival in Pauls Valley.
Called the Red Brick Road Film Festival, the event is planned for Oct. 14-16.
The festival is accepting the work of filmmakers right now, which during the event this fall can be screened by the public at a handful of sites in Pauls Valley. More can be found online.
The next Let’s Talk About It book lecture, supported by Oklahoma Humanities, will be Sept. 8 at the Nora Sparks Warren Memorial Library in Pauls Valley.
This second book in the series, which features a theme of “Hope Amidst Hardship,” is “Wonder” by R.J. Palacio
A lecture will be led by Ken Hada starting at 6 p.m.
Each of the monthly lectures scheduled through December are from 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday nights at the library.
On Oct. 13 a lecture led by Claudia Buckmaster of Norman will be on the book “Where the Heart Is” by Billie Letts.
“The Secret Life of Bees” by Sue Monk Kidd will be the book for a lecture on Nov. 10 led by John Morris of Lawton.
This series wraps up with a Dec. 8 lecture led by Sharon Burris of Ardmore on the book “Tuesdays with Morrie” by Mitch Albom.
• Now in place is the second book for the Pauls Valley Public Library’s Story Walk activity at Wacker Park.
This newest book, “Augustus and His Smile” by Catherine Rayner, also involves 20 story signs spread throughout the park with the first couple near the outdoor pavilion located nearest the Reynolds Recreation Center.
A handful of Oklahoma Blood Institute blood drives are coming to different places all over Garvin County over the next couple of weeks.
• Thursday, Aug. 18 (1:45 to 5:30 p.m.) – United Methodist Church in Lindsay, southeast room. Call Tammy Aprill at 405-756-1414.
• Tuesday, Aug. 30 (11 a.m. to 6 p.m.) – Boots and Badges drive at Wynnewood Police Department, 117 E. Robert S. Kerr. Call Tenzie White at 405-665-4360.
• Tuesday, Aug. 30 (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) – First United Bank in Pauls Valley, 315 W. Grant. Call Della Wilson at 405-926-7800.
• Wednesday, Aug. 31 (9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.) – Maysville High School, 600 First Street. Call Haly Murray at 405-867-4410.
There are two AA meetings in Pauls Valley – one at 7:30 p.m. Thursday evenings and the other 10 a.m. Saturday mornings.
Both are at First Christian Church, 300 North Ash. For more information, call Sharon at 405-444-0284.
