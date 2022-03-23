Artists to help with gallery birthday

It's a reunion and a big one at that as 28 artists are scheduled to be a part of an anniversary for a Pauls Valley art gallery.
The Vault Art Space and Gathering Place, 111 East Paul in downtown Pauls Valley, kicks it off with its fifth anniversary artist reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 25.
The recent work of 28 artists, who were past exhibitors at the local gallery, will be featured in an exhibit from opening night through June 7.
Special musical guest Greg Bruner will bring jazz, blues and various “improvisational sound” during the exhibit's launch party “in honor of all artists who have helped make a great reputation for our gallery and our town among art enthusiasts around Oklahoma and beyond.”
The 28 artists including in the upcoming exhibit are Carol Armstrong, Sarah Atlee, Dawn Cohen, Brenda Esslinger, Lauren Florence, Joey Frisillo, Irmgard Geul, Bethany Harpel, Heather Henson, David Holland, Jay Holobach, Shaun Horne, Tim Kenney, Lauri Ketchum, Tania Landers, Patsy Lane, Constance Mahoney, Michael Mahoney, Knelson, Kelly Pennington, Shirley Quaid, Elizabeth Richards, Behnaz Sohrabian, Ann Solinski, Agnes Stadler, Charles Steelman, Paul Walsh and Jason Wilson.
