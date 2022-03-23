Arts council ready for spring action

The Pauls Valley Arts Council has been busy in recent days and has plans to pick things up even more this spring.
The council's new officers are President Rita Hines-Fryar, Vice President Penny Parker, Secretary Carrie Daley and Treasurer Deborah Layton.
PVAC board members are Bonnie Meisel, chairperson of the new local barn quilt trail, Irmgard Geul, Laura Carnagie, Allison Dunham, Julie Tabler and Renee Mackey-Myler, director of the arts council's theater group.
Members say the Pauls Valley Arts Council has goal to get more active members for 2022.
The council's member/board meetings are the first Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at the center, 220 W. Paul.
“We have changed our meetings to include guest speakers, share artists' techniques. Guests are welcome. You do not need to be an artist to belong to PVAC.”
The next Fifth Friday Art Walk in downtown Pauls Valley is now planned for a 5:55 p.m. start on April 29.
The group is also hoping to participate in other local activities, such has having a booth at events like BrickFest, Fall Fest and the Love PV led July 4th celebration.
•••
Tryouts are coming in April for the next Pauls Valley Arts Council's theater performance.
Ages 20 to 60 are invited to the tryouts for the “Death and Taxes” comedy mystery planned for June 17-19 at the local Judges Inn.
The tryouts start at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 11 at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut.
Contact the director, Renée Mackey-Myler, at jeneemyler@gmail.com email or message the Pauls Valley Arts Council ACT Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.