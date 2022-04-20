Arts, on the move ... 'me hearties'

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
If I may, a personal and historical note: In 2004, the community of Pauls Valley, Oklahoma, (our residence from 1993-2012), embarked on the formulation of an arts council for the purpose of celebrating artistic expression through its creation.
I have been following the growth of the organization and those who have taken the initiative to expand the presence of the creative over the past decade, and I am so proud of how the area continually responds to these efforts.
Later this week, Sunday, April 24th, members of the Garvin County Choral Society and Sinfonietta will be performing the Gilbert and Sullivan comic opera masterpiece. The Pirates of Penzance on the stage at the Pauls Valley High School auditorium in a 2 p.m. performance.
From the society’s website: “The Pirates of Penzance is a comic English opera in two acts with music by Arthur Sullivan and libretto by W.S. Gilbert. The opera’s official premiere was in New York City in 1879, where the show was well received by both audiences and critics …. The story concerns a character named Frederick, who, having completed his 21st year, is released from his apprenticeship to a band of tender-hearted pirates. He meets the daughters of Major-General Stanley, including Mabel, and they fall instantly in love. Frederic soon learns, however, that he was born on the 29th of February, and so, technically, he has a birthday only once each leap year. His indenture specifies that he remain apprenticed to the pirates until his “twenty first birthday,” meaning that he must serve for another 63 years. Bound by his own sense of duty, Frederic’s only solace in that Mabel agrees to wait for him faithfully.”
Tickets can be purchased at the door and in advance at the Pauls Valley Chamber of Commerce.
I also recommend the highly entertaining 1983 film of The Pirates of Penzance that starred Kevin Kline, Angela Lansbury and Linda Ronstadt. The film version’s germination was from the highly successful 1980 Joseph Papp-The Public Theatre’s production in New York that starred many of the same actors that appear in the film, most notably, Mr. Kline.
The film was not a box-office success according to website notations, yet what I remember is that it captured the exuberance of the stage version in so many ways. We did see the national tour in LA, and it was one of the most enjoyable evenings we have had at the theater. I so wish that fun and lightheartedness would find its way back to our national stages, and beyond.
Speaking to that for just a moment: I have received two emails from colleagues who recently saw the national tour of the musical Oklahoma and were unsettled in what they experienced. Not to dwell except for the fact that I seldom, if ever, receive feedback from my readers on what they see or experience.
Such is the nature of this style of writing.
To have two commenting on the same production may be an early indication of how the “cancel culture/reimagining” thrust, (surmising with this production’s well-documented and publicized casting choices) is now impacting those who have traditionally supported the national tours that extend theatre across this country.
By extension: When this reaches you, I will once again be on the road, on family business, and one of the most enjoyable aspects of these journey’s is to gain the pulse of what folks are watching, talking about – and in other ways supporting the cultural offerings that abound. It should be enlightening.
Connections made and renewed, through the arts, in our town.
