As good a time as any

By Tim Smith
Where ARTS Thou?
Content-Create-Connect
The @ Home Edition
Est: May 2020
The February '23 Special Series
During the month of February, I am taking a slight detour from normal arts commentary, to share the importance of traditions, so many of which are being challenged in a cultural climate that has evolved over the past decade.
We also have some family matters that have placed my submission to the paper somewhat ‘under pressure,’ meaning only that I have to get them in earlier than normal. So far, so good.
Improvising one’s daily calendar can be exhilarating, and concurrently taxing.
Traditions are something I spend a great deal of time covering and as I mentioned last week, it somehow just felt right that in the process of enriching the Democrat’s newsstand edition, I found myself enjoying reminiscing about my college alma mater’s 150th anniversary.
Drury University in Springfield, Missouri opened doors for its first classes in September 1873.
One of the pleasures of being able to study, work, experiment and grow in the natural setting of a smaller college/university campus is being surrounded by professors, administrators and support personnel who have devoted much of their professional lives in and around that setting where they not only embrace its traditions, but savor every opportunity to share and grow them in perpetually.
Such was the case at my alma mater, especially as it related to its theater arts program.
From the student run theater club, (I believe it remains the oldest, continuing student organization in the school’s history and more on that in a minute,) to the staging, (one example):
Every other year, a work of Shakespeare was alternated with a musical theatre production; there was niche for everyone.
The “Bard’s” salute also honored a long-serving Drury professor who specialized in the playwright.
The musical theatre productions were important, in part, to provide students like myself, who were working toward their teacher certification, an opportunity to grow in new ways.
To have that scope of work in their “staging credentials” was vital to success in their future theater arts classroom.
One of those reasons: Musicals are important in that so many crafts are called into “play,” and are critical to the final product.
Not easy to meld together without experience.
Note: One of Drury’s theatre alumni went on to have a distinguished career in film and television, and was also a member of the aforementioned theatre club, hence its history borne out.
You may well remember, Dabbs Greer.
Back to the future: I was cast in their two musicals and in one of the Shakespeare productions during my four years.
Now, and just between you and me: Musicals and I were just made for each other, yet, there was something about blank verse/iambic pentameter that did not roll “trippingly” off the tongue of a certain young and inexperienced, yet “classically appointed” actor.
But I did serve as an officer in the Drury Lane Troupers – that very same (historical) theater club.
Thanks, Mr. Greer, for laying the foundation decades earlier.
Remember, there is always an opening night, in our town.
t. a. smith
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.