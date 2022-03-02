As promised … more ark tips

By Tim Smith
Where A r [ts] Thou?
“. . . in all arts it is training that brings the art to perfection.” {Mark Twain}
A little bit of this, a little bit of that this week.
Can you believe that we are beginning the last month of the first quarter of 2022? Has winter really visited us, (and thankfully unlike last year when “Snow-mageddon,” or other less flattering handles, paid us a most unwelcome visit) or has it skipped over the region?
Mark Twain once said: “Change is the handmaiden Nature requires to do her miracles with.” (- Roughing It 1872)
And for millions, we did “rough it” for the better part of a week.
…and last week: I offered up the first two of 11 points from the listing, “Everything I need to know about life, I learned from Noah’s Ark” (author unknown?).
Here is the remainder of the listing, and just so that you have them, here are the first two: “Don’t miss the boat” and, “Remember, that we are in the same boat.” Continuing:
“3-Plan ahead: It wasn’t raining when Noah built the Ark; 4-Stay fit. When you are 600 years old, someone may ask You to do something really big. 5-Don’t listen to critics: just get on with the job that needs to be done; 6-Build your future on high ground; 7-For safety’s sake, travel in pairs; 8-Speed isn’t always an advantage. The snails were on board with the cheetahs; 9-When you are stressed, float awhile; 10-Remember, the Ark was built by amateurs; the Titanic by professionals; 11-No matter the storm, when you are with God, there’s always a rainbow waiting!”
I will be following the “re-booting“ of the production schedule for the 7th Street Theatre, the resident stage for Chino Community Theatre, (CCT) Chino, CA monthly during 2022. It is my ongoing commitment to support similar operations in the communities across the Democrat’s reading area that may be facing similar challenges. Learning from one of the best will hopefully be of assistance.
I have been an active Zoom participant with CCT’s leadership team for some time, and I appreciate their dedication to staying the challenging course, and permitting me to share with each of you.
Please visit the theatre’s website and other social media platforms for the latest information. If you are traveling in the area, be sure to stop by and enjoy a performance.
Let’s begin with just that, the power of social media and in particular, the podcast format. One of the many ways that Chino Community Theatre engages with its membership/patron base is through the focused use of social media, in particular with their new, Steps to the Stage podcasting series. Visit: “Steps to the Stage” (buzzsprout.com) and they are also featured on Facebook and Instagram with links available as well.
Their featured guests discuss the avenues of involvement in mounting a live stage production.
From the archives: (Offered by The New Yorker (magazine): A cartoon caption):
“I wish that you would make up your mind, Mr. Dickens. Was it the best of times or was it the worst of times? It could scarcely have been both.”
Just one more thing: The more that I listen to the interpretations of the film scores of John Williams presented by the Vienna Philharmonic under the baton of Maestro Williams recently shared here, the more that the commentary by Otto Biba (in his accompanying liner notes, and titled, “John Williams & Anne-Sophie Mutter,” the more they resonate with the theme of this column:
“May the Force be with you”: Thus, the famous greeting and wish from Star Wars. It has a much deeper meaning than the standard “Good Luck,” for luck is not enough: skill and craftsmanship are also needed, as is the ability to employ both of them correctly and successfully.
John Williams already had this kind of “Force” when he published his first piano sonata as an unknown 19-year-old. “The Force” has been with him ever since.” And, in reflection, from Ms. Mutter: “The wonderful thing about John’s music is that it holds its own even without the movie.”
Mr. Williams summarizes Ms. Mutter’s contribution: “She has brought vibrant life to these familiar themes in new and unexpected ways, which has been a great joy for me as a composer.”
Connections made, through the arts, in our towns
For Otis: Broadway Baby: 1926-(1968)-2021
