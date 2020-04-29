In celebration of Law Day, Oklahoma lawyers will provide free legal advice from Thursday, April 30 through Monday, May 4 via email.
Oklahomans can send their legal questions to AskALawyer@okbar.org.
“This will be our 44th year to offer this service; and normally, we supplement giving legal advice by email with a statewide toll-free phone number staffed by volunteer attorneys at two phone banks,” said Oklahoma Bar Association President Susan Shields of Oklahoma City.
“Coronavirus safety precautions eliminated the phone banks this year, but with volunteers able to respond to email remotely, we are pleased to be able to continue to offer this community service to Oklahomans in need.”
The Ask A Lawyer free legal advice project is one of several events in which Oklahoma lawyers participate to observe Law Day.
This year, lawyers also judged the more than 1,200 Oklahoma entries in the statewide Law Day Art and Writing Contest. Cash prizes totaling $4,000 were awarded.
The accompanying Ask A Lawyer television program will air across the state at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 30 on OETA.
The show that shares information about legal issues in easy-to-understand language will feature segments on military/veterans issues, medical marijuana and legal clinics at the University of Tulsa College of Law.
Details about free programs for Oklahomans to get legal advice throughout the year will also be included.
Though Law Day is celebrated across the country, it was Wewoka attorney and 1953 OBA President Hicks Epton who originally had the idea of celebrating the law and how it affects our lives in 1951.
President Dwight D. Eisenhower established Law Day nationally by proclamation in 1958; in 1961, Congress set aside May 1 as a day for all Americans to celebrate their freedom and the ideals of equality and justice under the law.
More information about Law Day is available on the OBA website at www.okbar.org/LawDay.
