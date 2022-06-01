Asking wise questions

If we want to be wise, learn how to ask wise questions. Everyone has something to teach us.
Like it is worth the effort to draw water from a deep well, it is worth the time and attention to receive wisdom from another person.
“Counsel in the heart of man is like deep water, But a man of understanding will draw it out.” (Proverbs 20:5)
How do we receive wisdom from every person?
We learn to ask questions. We can learn from anybody if we know the right questions to ask.
If our mouth is constantly moving, we are not learning. We do not learn when we are talking; we learn when listening.
We need to learn to listen and be the person who believes we can learn from anyone.
We have to be willing to ask good questions and then be a good listener. That is a wise person.
We need to be asked questions if we will re-engage with our faith in any meaningful way. Questions that focus not on what we are doing or not doing but on what God is doing in our lives.
After all, the whole spiritual life is not about reading the Bible more, praying more, being more, and trying harder. It is not even about feeling God, a lesson that we have to continue learning and relearning every day.
It is about attentiveness and recognizing God, here, right now, in what is happening in your life.
Try to spend the whole day focusing on listening rather than talking. What difference will it make?
“Heavenly Father, I seek to know Your will and Your voice and leading. I will read Your Word, and then I will listen to the still, small voice. The leading of life with You is one of joy and peace. I will learn to listen and obey in all circumstances. I will be able to walk in that joy and peace Your Word says by believing You and Your Word. Thank You. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.