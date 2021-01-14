By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
Last week we discussed the benefits of using a P.O.D. (Payable on Death) or T.O.D. (Transfer on Death) account so that your interest in a bank account or investment account will pass automatically to your named payees at your death. This procedure avoids probate and may bypass the need for portions of your will.
Another similar way to transfer assets automatically at death is via “joint tenancy with right of survivorship.”
Such joint tenancy is a form of ownership in which two or more persons jointly own property.
The designation “with right of survivorship” (W.R.O.S.) is the special feature of this type of ownership which provides for the transfer of ownership to the surviving joint tenant(s) upon the death of any one joint tenant.
Such ownership is frequently in the name of a husband and wife, but it is not limited to spouses. Such ownership may also be held by unrelated parties or with children or grandchildren.
Although ownership passes “automatically” at the death of one of the joint tenants, documenting that such transfer of real property has occurred and clarifying the new ownership requires legal action.
If the transfer is between spouses, the surviving spouse can confirm ownership by filing an affidavit in the county records.
On the other hand, if the surviving joint owner(s) are not a spouse, then additional actions and a tax release may be required. In most cases, such extra effort will still be less than would be required in a full probate.
When funds are held in a bank account with ownership of joint tenants with right of survivorship, it is assumed that each party has the ability to withdraw the entire account. An Oklahoma court case decided by the Court of Appeals in 2006 clarifies several aspects of bank accounts held jointly with children.
• A case history. In the estate of Glen Z. Greer Jr., the father established a bank account (JTWROS) with his son and daughter. The father provided all the money in the account. In theory, each party was a joint owner. The father later decided to take his son’s name off the account.
After the father’s death a legal battle ensued regarding whether the father could “take back” the share previously given to his son.
The court held that the father did have the right to remove his son’s name from the account. This decision was based upon the following considerations:
1. Father had placed all of the money in the account.
2. Father had established the account designations.
3. Father had not intended to make any gift to son until his death and modified the account prior to his death.
4. There is precedent that where one person establishes, funds and retains control over that account, he retains the right to withdraw those funds.
The court noted that father could have withdrawn all the funds and placed them in a new account with only the daughter’s name as a joint tenant. The daughter received all the funds upon her father’s death.
This is an interesting application of various aspects of joint tenancy and demonstrated that even in 2006 various issues relating to the administration of such accounts are still open to interpretation.
