I knew that I wasn't going to make a major deal out of this milestone, he really won't like it I am guessing, but what the heck, a father's privilege should be invoked, on occasion, especially when today is our youngest son's 25th birthday. Have a wonderful day.
We so often think that we can't squeeze one more thing into our summer calendars, (oh, I believe summer 2019 will be ended tomorrow), anyway, and that reality quickly pales by what is looming during the next major three month block of time.
That is why I really enjoy September, it is one of those somewhat relaxing periods when we can enjoy the start of so many traditions, like school beginning, football rivalries renewed, trees changing color during the cooler nights – and of course, anticipating the major holiday films. This year is no exception, so stay tuned here for all of the latest 'hoopla.' Love that word.
Did I say films, yes, and what prompted that realization was that I ran across some information on the work of the legendary John Williams.
The young adults who grew up with my son are going to be with me on this as the excitement is brewing surrounding not just the release of any seasonal film, but the final episode in the original Star Wars saga, “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” is due out December 20, 2019. My (future) wife and I saw the first film in 1977, 17 years before today's birthday celebrant arrived on the scene.
Leaping ahead, at nearly light speed: Wouldn't that be something for the family archives, sitting in orchestra hall as Mr. Williams set his original music to film, knowing that more than just one story was drawing to a (suspected) close.
One can never be certain when it comes to the Hollywood mindset, however my son grew up knowing that one day, this ninth chapter would be written – played out – and then closed?
May the 2020 'sequel force' be with those in "La La Land" – please clearly state your intent, and soon, one way or the other. The "Resistance" awaits, and will offer none, unless called upon...
I leave this space, literally and figuratively for now, and will pick up on the non-speculative Star Wars ticket line frenzy, it will be intense, in the months ahead.
A final note on Mr. Williams' remarkable career. In drafting a weekly commentary, sources are a major collaborator. I would invite you to visit the IMDb website, enter Mr. Williams name and over coffee, contemplate the fact that if you have been a fan of television and feature film since 1956, he has been somehow involved.
His touch, from beginning as an 'additional orchestrator,' (and being listed as "uncredited"), to hoisting five Academy Awards on 41 nominations, (to date), combined with his vision, confirms that an artist can alter the path of their art form.
Country Music: A Film by Ken Burns: I am enjoying this PBS program, and on occasion, its featured locations and personalities have crossed paths with yours truly.
I spent a month in Nashville working as an actor and one morning I was out trying to find a place where I could workout. While standing at the desk in the recreational facility who should walk in but Cousin Minnie Pearl. Yes, Mrs. Sarah Ophelia Colley Cannon was there in her blue [parachute material] windsuit, (remember those?), reporting in for her morning routine, and no, the famous hat with the price tag 'a dangling' was not in place.
The force is growing with each passing week, in our galaxy, not so far, far away.
Play, ahead!
