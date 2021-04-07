Attitude of forgiveness

Our society does not value forgiveness. It promotes vengeance and payback; a prime example is the “Don’t get mad, get even” philosophy.
Forgiveness is often seen in our society as a sign of weakness, not strength, to those who show it.
“And forgive us our debts, As we forgive our debtors.” (Matthew 6:12)
The word debt in today’s Bible verse could be better translated as “sins.”
In other words, forgive us our sins or our trespasses (shortcomings or resentments), basically any wrong we have done.
Contrary to what we may think, we do not go through a day without sinning.
Even if we might not break a commandment of God, we certainly fall short of God’s standards. We have sinful thoughts and attitudes and fail to do good when we could have done it.
“If we say that we have no sin, we deceive ourselves, and the truth is not in us.” (1 John 1:8)
We need to ask God every day to forgive us for our sins. As we receive that forgiveness, we should also extend that same forgiveness to others.
According to Jesus, our generous and constant forgiveness of others should be the natural result of our understanding of the forgiveness God has extended to us.
Who in your life do you need to forgive?
“Heavenly Father, I thank You for Your forgiveness to me. I, in turn, desire to forgive others as I am forgiven. I ask for Your Holy Spirit to keep me reminded of this love from You so I will forgive others without hesitation. Thank You, Father. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
