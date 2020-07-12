Just when we thought it would be safe enough to go out again, another social crisis happened, and then we learned of a new, faster-spreading form of the virus with no seemingly easy answers. It seems like chaos reigns all over the world.
We need hope, but where can we find it? We find it in God and His Word.
"Return to the stronghold, You prisoners of hope. Even today I declare That I will restore double to you." (Zechariah 9:12)
God is good, and He has a plan for each of our lives. No matter what is going on right now, God's plan is still alive and well. Today's Bible verse is fitting for what we are all experiencing right now.
“rejoicing in hope, patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer;” (Romans 12:12)
Paul gave us some good advice, especially when it feels like we have been waiting and waiting for everything to go back to the way it used to be.
Hope is necessary in times like these, and it will keep us looking ahead, anticipating, and believing God for an answer.
We need to put our hope in God knowing that God has nothing but His best planned. God promised us hope for the future, and when things get hard, we turn to God for guidance.
As we start to grow in our relationship with God, we learn how to trust God, stand on God's Word, and stand our ground in prayer when things get tough.
Today our outlook on life is entirely different from what it was last year. We need to encourage others to put their hope in God and trust His plan for their lives. Jesus died for each one of us to live an abundant, fulfilling life.
Hope is the confident, expectation of this life.
What are you hoping for? What are you expecting in life right now? What are you looking forward to? Focus on that.
Just like God promised Zechariah, He promised us also. A promise of double for your trouble! Double the blessing, double the joy, double the peace! Amen! Now that should inspire hope in our hearts.
Make a decision right now to start cultivating an attitude of hope in your life. Begin by speaking positive things about your future and refuse to be negative. You might not always feel hopeful but do not give in to your feelings. Giving in to bad feelings feeds and empowers them.
We need to stand our ground and not give in to negative feelings; they will lose their power over us.
All we have to do is ask the Holy Spirit to lead you and get excited about serving God.
“Heavenly Father, I will rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, continuing steadfastly in prayer. I will start cultivating an attitude of hope in my life. I will speak positive things about my future and refuse to be negative. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”
