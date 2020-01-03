Ardmore Little Theatre is searching for America's most beloved matchmaker – Dolly Gallagher Levi – for its upcoming winter musical.
Open auditions for ALT's production of "Hello, Dolly!" will be Monday and Tuesday, Jan. 6 and 7, at 7 p.m. at the Goddard Center.
All persons wishing to audition should come prepared to sing from a song of their choice to demonstrate vocal skills and range, but the excerpt should not exceed one minute. A pianist will be provided or bring a CD, phone or tablet.
Reading scripts are available during the audition, and a short choreography audition will be held on Tuesday.
There are nine principal characters, five female and four males, ranging in age from late teens up into adulthood, plus several supporting roles with a large singing and dancing ensemble.
This stage classic has enjoyed five runs on Broadway, where it earned four Tony awards, while the movie version captured three Oscars.
Some of the best known tunes include the title song plus "Before the Parade Passes By," "Put on Your Sunday Clothes," "It Only Takes a Moment," "So Long, Dearie" and others.
Directing the show for ALT will be former Ardmore resident Joan Rushing Dewees, who has stage managed and directed multiple shows for the local community theatre. Dewees now resides in Moore.
Ardmore residents Dr. David Hobbs will be musical director and Kelsey Newell Armstrong will be choreographer.
Performances will be Feb. 20-23 and 27-29.
The auditions are open to all interested parties in the proper age ranges. No prior experience or training is required, and you don't have be an ALT member to participate.
For auditions, arrive before 7 p.m. to allow time to complete the audition form, and enter through the stage door on the north side of Goddard Center.
More information on the story and the characters can be found on the ALT website at Hello, Dolly 2020.
Volunteers are also sought to help with stage and set work, props, etc. Call 580-223-6387 for more details.
•••
Junior high and high school students in Pauls Valley are invited to audition at 6:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Jan. 9-10 for the next PV Arts Council Theater production, “Hammered – A Thor and Loki play.”
Auditions will be at the PV Arts and Cultural Center, Paul and Walnut. Email Renee Mackey-Myler at jreneemyler@gmail.com.
•••
Auditions for the next local Missoula Children's Theatre visit in Pauls Valley is scheduled from 3:45 to 5:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13 at the Bosa Community Center.
Open to all PV, Whitebead and home-school kids, performances of “Beauty Lou and the Country Beast” will be at 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17 and 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18.
