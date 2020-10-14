Auditions set for 'Elf - The Musical'

Christmas time comes a little early as auditions are next week for Ardmore Little Theatre’s big musical for the season.
Auditions for “Elf – The Musical,” based on the hit movie “Elf” with Will Ferrell, will is set for Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 19-20 at the Goddard Center.
Lisa Riggle, former music and theatre teacher at Dickson schools, will direct the production scheduled to open Dec. 1.
Dr. David Hobbs returns to serve as music director for the show, while Kelsey Armstrong will be choreographer.
The script for “Elf The Musical” calls for 10 adult character roles – three women and seven men – plus one boy in his early teen years, working with an ensemble of adults and children (about 8-14 years) playing elves, Mrs. Claus, shoppers, store employees, fake Santas, security guards, policemen and other supporting parts.
More detail on the character roles is provided on the ALT website, ardmorelittletheater.com.
Any interested person is welcome to audition as there are no requirements for previous training, experience or ALT membership.
Please enter the stage door on the north side of Goddard Center and arrive early to register and be ready to start by 7 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic every person entering must wear a mask and have their temperature taken. Social distancing guidelines will be followed.
As part of the audition, every person will be asked to sing “Jingle Bells” accompanied by a provided pianist and also to learn some basic dance steps. If you cannot audition on Monday, please notify the ALT office at (580) 223-6387. Auditions continue on Tuesday with callbacks to try out for character roles.
“Elf The Musical” will be staged at the Goddard Center the week of Dec. 1-6 with five evening performances and two matinees.
Volunteers are welcome to help with backstage or front of house tasks involved in presenting the show.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.