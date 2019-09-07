Authors to take old west look back

Award winning authors Gary and Margaret Kraisinger will speak in Wynnewood on Thursday night, Sept. 12
The Kraisingers, who are from Halstead, Kansas, will share their research about the Legend of the Chisholm Trail – the rest of the story, at 6 p.m. Thursday evening at the Eskridge Hotel Museum, 114 E. Robert S. Kerr Blvd.
Their latest book and research addresses the cattle routes through present-day Oklahoma that were used by Texas cowboys to get their cattle to Kansas towns.
These routes were before the Chisholm Trail went into Wichita; routes that few people know about. The program is free and open to the public.
Their discussion will include pre and post-Civil War trail driving, how the legend of the Chisholm Trail has changed over the last few years and the status of the Chisholm Trail’s nomination into the National Trail System.
Their latest book, “The Shawnee-Arbuckle Cattle Trail, 1867-1780, The Predecessor of the Chisholm Trail to Abilene, Kansas,” will be available for viewing and purchase.
Gary and Margaret Kraisinger are award-winning cattle trail scholars who have spent over 45 years researching and mapping cattle trails of the 19th century. They have published three books, numerous maps and various articles on these cattle trails.
They are inductees of the Kansas Cowboy Hall of Fame and received the prodigious 2016 Wrangler Award from the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum in Oklahoma City for their second book on the Western Trail for the best nonfiction book of the year.
They also received the Six Shooter Award from the Wild West History Association in 2016.
Their research is recognized by the Oklahoma Historical Society, True West Magazine and the Trails Division of the National Parks Service.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.