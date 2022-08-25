Aviation grants get very local

More than 50 organizations were awarded Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants totaling $451,157 at the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission’s (OAC) August meeting.
Among the recipients are Paoli Public Schools with $6,700 and Pauls Valley High School with $7,000.
Grants are for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education.
The grant funds are part of the agency’s initiative to give more Oklahoma young people access to STEM careers in the aerospace and aviation industry.
The agency’s Aerospace and Aviation Education Grant Program has been awarding aerospace and aviation education grants for over 30 years.
Programs that are supported range from a dedicated four-year high school curriculum, such as the AOPA “You Can Fly” effort, to week-long summer camps offered by universities, a build and fly drone racing competition, Tinker AFB Air and Space Show, a two-year high school curriculum dedicated to teaching aircraft mechanics, activities and tours at various airports across the system, engineering fairs and many others.
These programs, along with commission staff, will help foster students’ interest in the industry and encourages them to consider aerospace or aviation as a career.
Based on projections, the programs that have been awarded funding will reach nearly 50,000 students across the state.
The initiative supports the Oklahoma Works project that aims to address the skills gap and connect students to programs that will help build the workforce of Oklahoma’s second-largest industry.
“We are so excited to see the impact this program is having with getting our youth excited about a career in aviation and aerospace,” said state Director of Aeronautics Grayson Ardies.
“Whether it’s Oklahoma’s number one ranking with 57 schools teaching the AOPA high school curriculum, our education grant program, or the industry partners we have, Oklahoma has never been better positioned to turn today’s students into tomorrow’s aerospace workforce.”
The program has been recognized twice by the National Association of State Aviation Officials (NASAO), enjoying a positive reputation for investing millions in aerospace and aviation education programs statewide. The commission approved grants totaling $451,157 on Wednesday, Aug. 10.
