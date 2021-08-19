Aviation grants take flight at schools

The official word has come down that at least two Garvin County schools have been given the thumbs up for Aerospace and Aviation Education Program grants from the Oklahoma Aeronautics Commission.
The commission approved a $10,000 education grant for Paoli Public Schools for the Pugs S.O.A.R. and Lil’ Pugs P.I.L.O.T.S. program.
The programs implement the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association curriculum for upper grades and Civil Air Patrol STEM kits for younger students.
The plan is for PreK through 12th-graders in Paoli to learn more about aviation and engineering practices.
The commission approved a $5,000 education grant for Pauls Valley High School.
The funding here will go to implement the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association High School unmanned and manned aircraft systems curriculum for grades 10-12.
No information has been released about similar grants for the Elmore City-Pernell ($8,300) and Maysville ($1,500) schools.
The Aerospace and Aviation Education Grant Program has been awarding aviation education grants for over 30 years.
Grants are for targeted learning programs that have a direct application to aerospace and aviation for primary through post-secondary education.
The grant funds are part of the agency’s initiative to give more Oklahoma young people access to STEM careers in the aerospace and aviation industry
