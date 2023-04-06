By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
(Here are Myths #5 and #6 of the 10 misunderstandings that create traps in planning.)
We have reviewed several common misunderstandings that are held by many people regarding estate planning. These occur so frequently that many clients express one or more of these views.
In the last two weeks we have confirmed that contrary to many people’s views:
#1 Inherited money does not incur tax for most people.
#2 Trusts do not reduce income taxes and may increase them.
#3 You should have a will even if you are young.
#4 Even persons with small estates benefit from a will.
Another area that presents a particular trap in some families is providing for distribution of your assets prior to your death. This is often considered because Medicaid coverage for nursing home care is provided only if you have very few assets in your name ie, approximately $2,000 in assets. The related myths and misunderstandings include:
MYTH #5 I can keep my assets until I need to enter a care facility, and then give them to my children.
False: You cannot use last minute gifts to qualify you for Medicaid. Medicaid will count any asset you transferred within the last five years against your total allowable asset limit. This five-year look back period is intended to prevent last minute gifts.
The five-year requirement means that you must plan in advance – seeking a way to effectively dispose of your assets while retaining some way to maintain access to them for your personal use.
This misunderstanding often leads to the following erroneous plan of action:
MYTH #6 I will give all of my assets to my children. They will take care of me and at my death split the assets the way I want.
False: This is not a good plan for several reasons, including: (a) The children may not honor this commitment; (b) Even with best intentions the children could incur a financial liability that causes them to lose the property; (c) It is amazing how siblings lose their loyalty to a parent when that parent becomes mentally incompetent or dies.
Although it is hard to believe, I have seen repeated instances of this “change of heart” on the part of children. Even solid, previously cohesive families can be split when a financial crisis occurs.
A pre-death disposition with good faith reliance on children to carry out your wishes avoids the purpose of a Will or Trust.
On the other hand, wills and trusts are effective because they document your wishes and provide a controlled oversight to insure compliance with your wishes.
An important thing to acknowledge, also, is the fact that not only can your children’s priorities change, but also your own priorities and loyalties often change because of your total dependence upon one particular child or even a non family member who becomes your caretaker and closest visible support person.
These myths are not unusual. They are included here because they are indeed so common and because they have a critical impact upon the lives of both the parent and the children.
