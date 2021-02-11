By Dan Barney
Estate Planning & the Law
There are several instances in which assets can be transferred directly to your heirs without the need to probate your estate.
Many of these are not common knowledge – but could be of significant assistance to a family so they can obtain transfer of the assets without the need for probate of the estate. These special situations include:
1) ransfer of an automobile to a family member.
2) Transfer of investments in stocks (if under $20,000).
3) Transfer of funds held in a bank account.
4) Access to a safe deposit box.
We will review the details and application of each of these items.
Transfer of title to a Motor Vehicle, Boat or Outboard Motor.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission provides a way to transfer ownership of a vehicle to a family member using a special affidavit. Transfer can be made in situation with or without a will – and in both cases with no probate required.
The various requirements include:
1) The applicant must be related to the decedent and state that relationship in the affidavit.
2) A death certificate must be provided.
3) There is no probate in progress and the deceased left no estate necessitating a probate.
4) If there was a will it must be presented and title would transfer to the person named in the will.
5) If there was no will the applicant must affirm that the vehicle was not bequeathed to anyone.
6) The applicant must affirm that he has a legal right as an heir to the vehicle and that no other person has a prior right.
The tag offices have such an affidavit available and are familiar with such transfers.
This technique can resolve concerns regarding transfer of vehicles not placed onto a trust or otherwise protected for post death transfer by some other mechanism.
