Awards are for getting healthy

Places in Garvin County were right there in the middle of it all as the Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) has announced awardees for Certified Healthy Oklahoma.
The awards come from a public health initiative launched in 2003 to recognize businesses and organizations that implement best practices and policies that support improved health and wellness.
Those “certified” in Garvin County include:
• Business Excellence – Garvin County Health Department.
• Merit – City of Pauls Valley Donald W. Reynolds Recreation Center.
• Basic –City of Wynnewood.
• Community Merit – City of Wynnewood.
• Early Childhood Program Merit – Delta Early Head Start in Pauls Valley.
• School Excellence – Lindsay Elementary School, Lindsay High School and Maysville Public Schools.
Certified Healthy Oklahoma – a collaborative effort of OSDH, The Oklahoma Academy, Oklahoma Turning Point Council and the State Chamber of Oklahoma – offers certifications in seven categories: Business, Campus, Community, Congregation, Early Childhood Program and School.
More than 1,300 Certified Health Oklahoma applications were received for 2021.
“Organizations and individuals that earn Certified Healthy Oklahoma certification at any level should be very proud of the accomplishment, and deserve to be celebrated for their efforts as a leader in Oklahoma health,” Interim Commissioner of Health Keith Reed said.
“These champions of health are helping pave the way to an elevated quality of life for all Oklahomans.”
Applicants received a comprehensive assessment to gauge how effectively they are supporting health, with a special focus on strategies that address physical activity, nutrition, tobacco use and mental health.
There are three levels of certification: Excellence, Merit and Basic.
"We know the environments where people live, work, learn, play and pray effect their health. Certified Healthy organizations are going above and beyond to create environments where the healthy choice is the easy choice, cultivating a culture of health," said Julie Dearing, PhD, state programs coordinator, community analysis and linkages.
Awardees will receive formal recognition at a virtual awards ceremony on June 23.
